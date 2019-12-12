|
|
Ida Mae Holmes, 72, a native and resident of Raceland, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories her brother, James Holmes; sister, Dorothy Mae Holmes; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Benny Holmes; sons, Kenneth Paul Holmes; brothers, Johnnie, Jerry, Ricky and Benny Holmes, Jr.; and sister, Ethel Mae Homes.
The burial is private.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019