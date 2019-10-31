Home

Ida Mae Lawrence

Ida Mae Lawrence Obituary
Ida Mae Lawrence, 83, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at New St. Matthews Baptist Church, 4839 Hwy 308 in Raceland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Brian and Adrian Lawrence, Paul and Morris H. Williams Jr.; daughters, Paulette M. Miller and Lydia D. Williams; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lawrence and Carrie Davis Reed; stepmother, Hattie M. Hampton; brothers, Thomas Lawrence; stepbrother, Elton Dorsey; and sisters, Alberta and Rosie Reed, Victoria Kelly, Martha and Mary Gray.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
