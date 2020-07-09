1/1
Ida Mae Miles Winchester
Ida Mae Miles Winchester, 75 and a native of Klotzville, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, and on Saturday, July 11, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Klotzville, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

Ida is survived by her son, Shawn Winchester (Tiffiny); granddaughter, Courtney Winchester; great-grandchildren, Erin and Eason Winchester; two children whom she raised as her own, Jarrad Miles and Bianca Johnson Darville; 1 devoted niece, Teresita Oliver Moses; one sister and six brothers; seven brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and numerous godchildren, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Winchester; parents, Eli and Elaine Miles; one sister; and one nephew.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
