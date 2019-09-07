|
Ida Tabor Smith, 76, a native and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
A visitation was held in her honor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10 a.m. The burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux.
She is survived by her son, Floyd Smith Jr. and companion, Duane Ricks; daughter, Michele Smith Toups and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Brandon White, Bethany Stevens and fiance, T.J. Hartley, Emily Toups Suire and husband, Nicholas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Smith Sr.; parents, Gustave and Rita Roger Tabor; brothers, Harry Tabor and Andrew Tabor; and sister, Mary Tabor Guillot.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019