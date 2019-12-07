|
|
Ida Weber, age 91, of Houston, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Ida was born on June 30, 1928, in Skull Creek, Texas (near Shelby) to parents Willie and Ella (Andreas) Schramm. She grew up on the family farm, tending the fields and animals with her family. Ida
attended Skull Creek School, a one-room schoolhouse, through the seventh grade.
She married Olin Weber on Oct. 16, 1948. Ida worked at various positions but most importantly as a homemaker and loving mom, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Houston for almost 65 years, assisting with Sunday school activities and Vacation Bible School. Sewing, quilting, crocheting, embroidering, cooking, baking and gardening were her passions.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Willie Schramm; brothers Herbert Schramm and his wife Emma, Andrew Schramm, Leroy Schramm and his wife Dorrace, Norbert Schramm and his wife Nole, Frank Schramm and his wife Marie, Lawrence Schramm and his wife Olivia, Waldemar Schramm and his wife Mabel; sisters Ruby Dudensing and her husband Edgar, Allizia Klaus and her husband Ernest, Roxie Laake and her husband Paul, Esther Schramm; and brother-in-law Thomas Holub.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Olin Weber; daughter JoAnn Deal and her husband Jerry; sons Daniel Weber and his wife Linda and Bruce Weber of Houma; grandchildren Mark Weber and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Weber, Courtney Deal, and William Deal; great-grandchildren Kinley-Erin Weber and Bristol Weber; and sister Lorine Holub.
Burial was at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston,
TX 77039.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019