Inez Theresa Green Obituary
Inez Theresa Green, 70, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents, John Lewis Sr. and Doretha Lewis; and two brothers, John Lewis Jr. and Charles E. Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Lionel Green Sr. of Prospect, Ky.; two children, Lionel (Angela) Green Jr. of Radcliff, Ky.; and Anita (Nelson) Simpson of Rineyville, Ky.; six grandchildren, Erica Green, Nelson S. Simpson, Jade Simpson, Jasmine Green, Maylea Green, and Akima Simpson; one great-grandchild, Avianna Simpson; two sisters, Leona (Lionel) Trench of Thibodaux; and Lillie (Jonathan) Russ of Manor, Texas; a brother Christopher (Valerie) Lewis of Thibodaux; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, Ky., Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019
