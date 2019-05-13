|
Inez Theresa Green, 70, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Lewis Sr. and Doretha Lewis; and two brothers, John Lewis Jr. and Charles E. Lewis.
She is survived by her husband, Lionel Green Sr. of Prospect, Ky.; two children, Lionel (Angela) Green Jr. of Radcliff, Ky.; and Anita (Nelson) Simpson of Rineyville, Ky.; six grandchildren, Erica Green, Nelson S. Simpson, Jade Simpson, Jasmine Green, Maylea Green, and Akima Simpson; one great-grandchild, Avianna Simpson; two sisters, Leona (Lionel) Trench of Thibodaux; and Lillie (Jonathan) Russ of Manor, Texas; a brother Christopher (Valerie) Lewis of Thibodaux; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, Ky., Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2019