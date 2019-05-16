Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Ira Dean Lewis-Stewart

Ira Dean Lewis-Stewart Obituary
Ira Dean Lewis-Stewart, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Isaac Stewart Jr.; sons Isaac III, Ivie, Irvin, Ivory (Crystal) and Isaiah (Sharon) Stewart; daughters, Leniqua Stewart, Tamika Williams (Leonard) and Shamika Fifer (Thaddeius); 20 grandchildren; brother Alton D. Lewis (Keshia); sisters Thelma Lewis, Debra A. Lewis, Sharlene L. Stokes (Hebert), Stephanie L. Dock and Sadie A. LaGarde (Ernest); and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Lewis and Maude Sims; brothers, Alton Jr. and Leroy Lewis; and sister Lily Mae Pope.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019
