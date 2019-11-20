|
Irby Roy Eserman, 87, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette Collins Eserman; sons, Jude Eserman (Kelly) and
Reggie Eserman (Veronica); and grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Eserman and Matthew Eserman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Zoe Pitre Eserman; brothers, Clifton Eserman II, Steven Eserman; and sister, Gloria Eserman Duet.
Irby was the director of the OLPS Choir, Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, Catechism Program Director, Men of La Salette and many other religious associations.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019