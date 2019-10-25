|
Irene Cihlar Keife, 68, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 11:03 p.m. Born March 19, 1951, she was a native of Alexandria, MN and resident of Houma.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert "Bob" Nebe Keife; sons, Robert Henry Keife, Stephen Perez Keife and wife Christy, and Richard Roers Keife; grandchildren, Caleb and Connor Keife; mother, Dorothy Roers Cihlar; siblings, Larry and wife Kathy, Mary, Rosalie, Annette and husband Greg, Veronica and husband Roger.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Cihlar; siblings, Rod and Jerry.
Irene loved to laugh and made an impact on all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Boy's Town or St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota.
Private services were held.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019