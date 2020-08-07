Irene Franklin "Rene" Graves blessed the world with her beautiful presence on June 3, 1938, in Centreville, Miss. She gracefully went on to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020.



Daughter of the late Mary Ann Singleton Franklin and James Franklin. Sister of Clarence Hays Franklin (Niler), Bessie May Parnell (the late Rev. James Parnell), Johnnie Pearl Franklin Foster (the late Ivory Foster), Bernadine Everett (Earl Everett), Earnestine Thompson (Charles Thompson) and the late James Lee Franklin (the late Irene), George Walter Franklin, and Henry Franklin (Earl Everett).



She also leaves behind numerous other relatives and friends.



Due to city and government regulations a limited number of relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Ave. in New Orleans. Burial private. Face mask and social distancing is required during service.



