Irene Henry Lirette, 99, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020.



A Mass of Christian burial was held at Holy Rosary Catholic church; burial followed in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her children, Peggy Robichaux (Thomas) and Douglas Lirette (Wilma); daughter-in-law, Judy Lirette; grandchildren, Gary Lirette, Vickie Chaisson (Randy), Tina Arceneaux (David), Barry Lirette (Angie), Kristie Himel (Derryl), Connie Thibodeaux (Craig); 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Lirette; son, Roy Lirette; parents, Constant and Olide Henry; siblings, Levis, Camille, Clifford, Cleveland, Nelson, O'Neill, Norman, J.C., and Milton Henry, Lelia Duplantis, Lydia Pellegrin, Emily Lester, Ouida Bergeron.



Falgout Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store