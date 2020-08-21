1/1
Irene Henry Lirette
Irene Henry Lirette, 99, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at Holy Rosary Catholic church; burial followed in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Robichaux (Thomas) and Douglas Lirette (Wilma); daughter-in-law, Judy Lirette; grandchildren, Gary Lirette, Vickie Chaisson (Randy), Tina Arceneaux (David), Barry Lirette (Angie), Kristie Himel (Derryl), Connie Thibodeaux (Craig); 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Lirette; son, Roy Lirette; parents, Constant and Olide Henry; siblings, Levis, Camille, Clifford, Cleveland, Nelson, O'Neill, Norman, J.C., and Milton Henry, Lelia Duplantis, Lydia Pellegrin, Emily Lester, Ouida Bergeron.

Falgout Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
