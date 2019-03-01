Home

Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Irene Moyer Obituary
Irene Moyer, 102, passed away in Flower Mound, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2019. She was born in rural Potwin, Kan., and was a resident of Thibodaux, for 50 years.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas.

Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at St. John's Episcopal Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by one sister, Vivian Langer of Omaha, Nebraska; one daughter, Connie Lowe and husband, David, of Lewisville, Texas; one grandson, John and wife, Katie; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gracie and Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gerald Dennis Moyer, proprietor of the Malt-N-Burger in Thibodaux; father, William Henry Olson; mother, Bessie Clark Olson; brothers, Gerald, Philip, Clifford and Keith; and sisters, Marjorie, Maxine and Iona.

Upon completion of high school, she continued her education at Dague Business College and then began working at Wichita Retail Credit in Wichita, Kan.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Thibodaux for 50 years, where she served as church secretary, was on the board of elders, prepared the communion table for many years and participated in the Women of the Church.

She was a Brownie Scout and Girl Scout leader in the 1950s as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Star and President of the Thibodaux High School band from 1965-1967.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
