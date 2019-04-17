Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Irene P. Ordoyne, 97, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, April 15, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her two sons, Gordon Ordoyne (Faye) and Ricky Ordoyne (Tammie); daughter-in-law, Laura Ordoyne; grandchildren, Tammy, Leslie, Dana, Jennifer, Raleigh Jr., Rachel, Jordan, Dusty, and Brandy; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orestille Ponville and Melonie Ponville; husband, Wilton Ordoyne; daughter, Barbara Ann Ordoyne; sons, Raleigh Sr. and Elden Sr.; brothers, George Ponville and Lydre Ponville; sisters, Virgie Ordoyne and Georgina Ordoyne; and grandsons, Elden Ordoyne Jr. and Curt Ordoyne.

Special thanks to her caretakers, Judy, her niece Bonnie, and Sally.

She loved to play cards, go to the casino, and play bingo with her family and friends.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
