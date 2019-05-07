|
Irene Pellegrin Guidry, 70, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on May 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her longtime companion of 23 years, Gillis LeBouef; children, Stacey Guidry, and Shanna Guidry Battise (Robert); stepchildren, Harris Guidry Jr. (Vickie), Nicholas L. Guidry (Erika), Patricia LeBouef, and Patrice Rodriguez (Anthony); grandchildren, Timothy J. Blanchard Jr., Christopher V. Battise (Lindsey), Courtney A. Battise, Anthony, Patrick, and Chase LeBouef, Shelby, Drake, Josh, and Faith Ordoyne; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Emma Battise, and Avery Blanchard; brothers, Murphy J. Pellegrin Jr., Michael P. Pellegrin (Bonnie), and Carroll D. Pellegrin (Connie); and ex-husband, Harris J. Guidry (Merline).
She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Theodore J. Blanchard; stepdaughter, Lakisha Ordoyne; parents, Murphy and Viola Pellegrin; brother, Merlin J. Pellegrin; and sister-in-law, Carolyn B. Pellegrin.
Irene loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Espinoza and staff at Chabert Medical Center and AMG Specialty Hospital.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019