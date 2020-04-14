|
Iris Thibodaux Robichaux, 94, a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Sabra), Byron and Ronald (Lisa) Robichaux; grandchildren, Paul, Matt, Janssen, Arianna, Kristina, and Logan; eight great-grandchildren; and her faithful dog, Beaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman "T-Man" Robichaux; parents, Walter and Alfreda Thibodaux; brothers, Benson, Alvin, Reynold and Felton Thibodaux; and sisters, Lorena Breaux, Mona Pitre and Doris Dugas.
Iris was a member for over 60 years in the Raceland Memorial American Legion Auxiliary Unit 349 and the Freddie John Falgout VFW Auxiliary Unit 3665. She was a life member and past president of both organizations. She was named the first "Auxiliary Member of the Year" for The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Louisiana and also was the recipient on two occasions for the top award from the department for her work on membership. In addition, she served in various positions in the Third District of The American Legion Auxiliary and her reports won numerous awards. During her lifetime she belonged to the Woodmen, the Catholic Daughters and Ladies Altar Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020