Iris Thibodaux Robichaux, 94, a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Sabra), Byron and Ronald (Lisa) Robichaux; grandchildren, Paul, Matt, Janssen, Arianna, Kristina, and Logan; eight great-grandchildren; and her faithful dog, Beaux.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herman "T-Man" Robichaux; parents, Walter and Alfreda Thibodaux; brothers, Benson, Alvin, Reynold and Felton Thibodaux; and sisters, Lorena Breaux, Mona Pitre and Doris Dugas.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020