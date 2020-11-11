Iris Thibodaux Robichaux

A memorial mass honoring the life of Iris Thibodaux Robichaux, who died earlier this year, will take place at St. Mary's Nativity Church in Raceland on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. The doors will open at 9:30 am. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 349 will conduct the Auxiliary's memorial service at 9:40 am. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. All safety protocol as prescribed by the state will be followed for the service.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



