Irma Hester

Irma "Jeannie" Hester, 57, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Saturday, July 16, 2020.



Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center in Raceland. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Travis Hester (Tasha); daughters, Lynette, Theresa, Tiffany and Michelle Hester; brothers, Robert "Paul", Kerry (Mary Lee), Warren III (Barbara), Cory and Brandon Hester (Trisha); sisters, Cynthia Hester Robinson, Tonja, LaDonja, Angela, Alyssia, Tamika and Keesha Hester Hester; 19 Grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Warren Hester, Jr.; brother, David Hester, Sr.; and sisters, Jacqueline and Tasha Hester, and Sharon Harris.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



