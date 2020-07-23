1/1
Irma Hester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma "Jeannie" Hester, 57, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Saturday, July 16, 2020.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center in Raceland. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Travis Hester (Tasha); daughters, Lynette, Theresa, Tiffany and Michelle Hester; brothers, Robert "Paul", Kerry (Mary Lee), Warren III (Barbara), Cory and Brandon Hester (Trisha); sisters, Cynthia Hester Robinson, Tonja, LaDonja, Angela, Alyssia, Tamika and Keesha Hester Hester; 19 Grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Warren Hester, Jr.; brother, David Hester, Sr.; and sisters, Jacqueline and Tasha Hester, and Sharon Harris.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved