|
|
Irma Lee Celestin, 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles Street in Houma. Entombment will be in the St. Luke Baptist Cemetery.
She was survived by her brothers, Rufus, Sylvester and Lloyd Celestin; sister, Dianne Celestin; and numerous of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Sr. and Lillian Coleman Celestin; brothers, Herman Jr. and Joseph Celestin; and sisters, Margie Clark and Margaret Britton.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020