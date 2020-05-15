Home

Irma Pauline (Coupel) Pennison

Irma Pauline Coupel Pennison, 93, a native of Pierre Part and resident of Labadieville, LA passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

A private visitation will be held in her honor at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville, with a graveside service following in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

She is survived by her children, Huey J. Pennison, Patricia P. White (Ronald), and Faron A. Pennison (Robin); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Theresa Gauthreaux and Herman Coupel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulysse Pennison; parents, Lesin Coupel and Rosalie Gaudet Coupel; and siblings, Philomena Talbot, Geneva Templet, and Nacisse Coupel.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2020
