Irmenta Calloway Stovall, age 74, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away March 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on March 9, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral, 617 Bond St. in Houma. Burial following in Deweyville Cemetery in Houma.
Irmenta is survived by her children, Cheryl Lynn (Herbert) Brown, Keith Michael (Cathy) Blake, Denise Marie (Gerard) Thompson, and Dwayne Edward (Kimberly) Stovall; brother, Royal Sr. (Audrey Bell) Calloway; her goddaughter and granddaughter, Shamara Stovall-Adams; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Jr. and Irmenta Neville Calloway; sister, Geraldine Brown; paternal grandparents, Washington Sr. and Florence Bolden Neville; and maternal grandparents, George Sr. and Olevia Hawkins Calloway
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019