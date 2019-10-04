Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Irvin J. Hebert

Irvin J. Hebert Obituary
Irvin "Snerge" J. Hebert, 89, a native and resident of Bayou Black, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Monday, Oct. 7 at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Bayou Black Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Earline Arceneaux Hebert; children, Mona H. Naquin, Errol Hebert (Darlene), and Julie Babin (Chris); brother, Aubon "A.P." Hebert; daughter-in-law, Amanda O. Hebert; grandchildren, Chad Babin (Candi), Lane Babin (Ashlee), Tracy Bordelon (Ryan), Troy Naquin (Taylor), Paige Ledet (Kirk), Tyler Hebert, Kelly Verdin, and Scott Peveto (Rhonda); 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin P. and Dielie H. Hebert, brother, Dudley Hebert; best friend and little dog, Lilly.

He loved life, never met a stranger and was an avid gardener who enjoyed growing and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Upon learning of his condition, he said, people would say, "another good man gone."

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
