|
|
Irvin "Scuppy" Jones, 75, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Lydia Y. Jones; sons, Rontrell and Dontrell Jones; daughter, Latricia Triggs (Jessie); brothers, Calvin (Lynn), Robert (Cheryl), Jerry (Deiedre) and Gerald Jones; sister, Gail Jones Lewis (Leo); five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ceola Robinson Jones; daughter, Tamika Jones; and sister, Anna Mae Jones.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020