Irvin Joseph Toups
Thibodaux - Irvin Joseph Toups, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana from at 10:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Toups; nieces and nephews, Shaun Toups (Corey), Christie Toups Theriot (Troy), Jared Toups (Nicole), and Kirk Toups.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin B. Toups and Vivian Bergeron Toups; brother, Wayne B. Toups; and sister-in-law, Joy Love Toups.
