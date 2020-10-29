1/
Irvin Joseph Toups
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irvin Joseph Toups
Thibodaux - Irvin Joseph Toups, 79, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana from at 10:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Toups; nieces and nephews, Shaun Toups (Corey), Christie Toups Theriot (Troy), Jared Toups (Nicole), and Kirk Toups.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin B. Toups and Vivian Bergeron Toups; brother, Wayne B. Toups; and sister-in-law, Joy Love Toups.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved