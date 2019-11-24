|
Irvin Williams, 93, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux, transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Visiting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Michael (Joyce), Steve (Betty), Darryl (Linda), Karmell and Gary Williams; daughters, Faye Daniels, Patricia (Rev. Uelyss) Reed and Laura Lee (Kenneth); sister, Dorothy Reese; sister-in-law, Bessie Williams; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Williams; parents, Viola and Willie Williams; brothers, Ernest, Edward, Joe, Willie Williams Jr.; sisters, Mary Stevenson, Annette Taylor, Carrie Williams and Lillian Stafford.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019