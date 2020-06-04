Irving A. Kliebert, Jr., 56, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be held at Thibodaux Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
He is survived by his family, Joey Mahler, Glenn Mahler, Linda Theriot, Elaine Mahler, Sylvia Mahler, Janice House, Janet Paul, Joey and Tammy Lagarde, Brittany and Rhea Tardo, Tiffany Lagarde and Amelie and Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving Kliebert Sr. and Helen Haas Kliebert; and sister, Margaret M. Gilmore.
Irv was a 1982 graduate of Thibodaux High School, where he played the tuba and bass guitar for the band. After graduation he became a very skillful cabinet maker. He opened his own business, Southern Louisiana Cabinets, in 1983. His passion for wood working and business was unprecedented.
Irv was a warm-hearted, loving person who was everyone's best friend. He was known for his old drinking stories at Rene's and of course his big blue shirt. The world has lost a very gentle soul.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in memory of Irving Kleibert Jr. for Pancreatic Cancer Research at pancan.org.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
