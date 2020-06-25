Irving J. Chiasson, 87, a lifelong resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 23, 2020.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8 until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery.



He is survived by his sons, Wesley Peter Chiasson, Wade Anthony Chiasson (Debbie) and Wendell Joseph Chiasson; daughters Cindy Chiasson Boudreaux (Dale) and Shelley Chiasson St. Pierre (Eric); grandchildren Brittany, Brandon, Brett, Charisse, Tyler, Bryant, Amberlyn and Roni; great-grandchildren Claire, Allie, Eli, Kamron and Marlie; sisters Essie Arabie and Della Degruise; and brothers Nolan "Porkchop" Chiasson and Allen Chiasson.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Babin Chiasson; parents, Dennis and Ulyssia Chiasson; daughter-in-law Cheryl Chiasson; father-in-law Walter Babin Sr.; and mother-in-law, Inez Boudreaux Babin.



The family would like to thank Dr. Francis Robicheaux, Dr. Mark Hebert, caregiver Patsy Molaison and Journey Hospice.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



