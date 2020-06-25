Irving J. Chiasson
Irving J. Chiasson, 87, a lifelong resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 23, 2020.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8 until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Wesley Peter Chiasson, Wade Anthony Chiasson (Debbie) and Wendell Joseph Chiasson; daughters Cindy Chiasson Boudreaux (Dale) and Shelley Chiasson St. Pierre (Eric); grandchildren Brittany, Brandon, Brett, Charisse, Tyler, Bryant, Amberlyn and Roni; great-grandchildren Claire, Allie, Eli, Kamron and Marlie; sisters Essie Arabie and Della Degruise; and brothers Nolan "Porkchop" Chiasson and Allen Chiasson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Babin Chiasson; parents, Dennis and Ulyssia Chiasson; daughter-in-law Cheryl Chiasson; father-in-law Walter Babin Sr.; and mother-in-law, Inez Boudreaux Babin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Francis Robicheaux, Dr. Mark Hebert, caregiver Patsy Molaison and Journey Hospice.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
