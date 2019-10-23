Home

Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Irving J. Daigle Obituary
Deacon Irving J. Daigle, 95, a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Deacon Irving served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II.

He worked most of his life as a supervisor at Virginia Pulp and Paper Company in New Orleans.

In 1980, he was ordained a Deacon by Archbishop Phillip Hannan and served his parish, Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Orleans, for 25 years. Upon retiring from the paper company, he served as volunteer chaplain at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans, La.

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed his church, his hospital and his home, he moved to Thibodaux, La., where he continued his church ministry at St. Genevieve Parish.

He is survived by his brother, Claude A. Daigle; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Bazile Daigle; father, Arthur P. Daigle; mother, Lorina Albert Daigle; four sisters, Alice Daigle, Mildred Daigle, Mattie Daigle Hebert and Geraldine Daigle Faucheux; and four brothers, Gibbons, Orville, Preston and Arthur Daigle Jr.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
