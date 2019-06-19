|
Irving Myron Blatt, MD, 94, left us to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born to Morris and Fanny Blatt on May 31, 1925. He served as a medical corpsman in World War II.
He is survived by Elizabeth Blatt, his loving wife of 36 years; his children, Dr. Stephen Blatt and Michelle, Betsy Blatt Craighead (deceased), Barbara Blatt, Georgia Landry and Ricky, Ashley Galloway III and Elizabeth; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends will miss his loving presence.
He was preceded in death by Myra Karen Lewis Blatt; and daughter, Betsy Ann Blatt Craighead.
A memorial celebration will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City on Saturday, June 22, 2019. VFW Memorial Tribute and Taps at 9:30 a.m. Visitation at 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., with church service to begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Morgan City.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019