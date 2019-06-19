Home

Irving Myron Blatt, MD, 94, left us to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born to Morris and Fanny Blatt on May 31, 1925. He served as a medical corpsman in World War II.

He is survived by Elizabeth Blatt, his loving wife of 36 years; his children, Dr. Stephen Blatt and Michelle, Betsy Blatt Craighead (deceased), Barbara Blatt, Georgia Landry and Ricky, Ashley Galloway III and Elizabeth; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends will miss his loving presence.

He was preceded in death by Myra Karen Lewis Blatt; and daughter, Betsy Ann Blatt Craighead.

A memorial celebration will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City on Saturday, June 22, 2019. VFW Memorial Tribute and Taps at 9:30 a.m. Visitation at 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., with church service to begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Morgan City.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019
