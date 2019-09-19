Home

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Burial
Following Services
St. Louis Cemetery
Bayou Blue, LA
Isabel Dupre Obituary
Isabel Dupre, 87, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her two sons, Floyd P (Nellie) Dupre Jr., and Michael (Becky) Dupre; five daughters, Janice M. Mullen, Connie A. Dupre, Bonnie A. (Michael) Deroche, Gina C. (Henry) Landrum, and Sheri A. (Brian) DeFelice; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd P. Dupre Sr.; mother Olivia Daigle Poincon; father David J. Poincon; brother Adam J. Poincon Sr.; sister Beula P. Adams; and son-in-law Calvin Mullen.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Download Now