Isabel Dupre, 87, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her two sons, Floyd P (Nellie) Dupre Jr., and Michael (Becky) Dupre; five daughters, Janice M. Mullen, Connie A. Dupre, Bonnie A. (Michael) Deroche, Gina C. (Henry) Landrum, and Sheri A. (Brian) DeFelice; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd P. Dupre Sr.; mother Olivia Daigle Poincon; father David J. Poincon; brother Adam J. Poincon Sr.; sister Beula P. Adams; and son-in-law Calvin Mullen.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019