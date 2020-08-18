Isabella Gauthreaux Naquin, 87, of Labadieville, La., passed away peacefully at 8:23 p.m. Friday, Aug.14, 2020, surrounded by her family.



She was born in 1933 to George and Verna Gauthreaux. She married Godfrey Sylvester Naquin in 1951 and they were married for 62 happy years.



Isabella is survived by her sister Nellie Clement (Daniel); daughters Joanie Albert (Keith), Julie Naquin, Johanna Crawford (Paul), and Jacqueline Naquin; six grandchildren Tresha Gaudet (Brant), Kara McCulla (Rusti), Emily Robicheaux (Grant), Kaleb Naquin, Austin and Matthew Crawford; and four great-grandchildren Bryce and Lyla Gaudet and Miley Jo and Briggs McCulla.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Pansy Justrabo.



Isabella was a homemaker and school bus driver for Assumption Parish. She enjoyed dancing with her husband for many years! She is remembered as a generous, loving "Momma" and "Granny" and was an amazing cook!



She donated her body to Tulane University School of Medicine. A private memorial Mass will be held. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers at Heart of Hospice, especially Kacie and Ray. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. We will love and miss you with all our hearts!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store