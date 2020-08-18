1/1
Isabella Gauthreaux Naquin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabella Gauthreaux Naquin, 87, of Labadieville, La., passed away peacefully at 8:23 p.m. Friday, Aug.14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1933 to George and Verna Gauthreaux. She married Godfrey Sylvester Naquin in 1951 and they were married for 62 happy years.

Isabella is survived by her sister Nellie Clement (Daniel); daughters Joanie Albert (Keith), Julie Naquin, Johanna Crawford (Paul), and Jacqueline Naquin; six grandchildren Tresha Gaudet (Brant), Kara McCulla (Rusti), Emily Robicheaux (Grant), Kaleb Naquin, Austin and Matthew Crawford; and four great-grandchildren Bryce and Lyla Gaudet and Miley Jo and Briggs McCulla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Pansy Justrabo.

Isabella was a homemaker and school bus driver for Assumption Parish. She enjoyed dancing with her husband for many years! She is remembered as a generous, loving "Momma" and "Granny" and was an amazing cook!

She donated her body to Tulane University School of Medicine. A private memorial Mass will be held. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers at Heart of Hospice, especially Kacie and Ray. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. We will love and miss you with all our hearts!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy
Mark Arboneaux ( Fish )
Friend
August 18, 2020
Comforting Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
PAUL CRAWFORD
August 18, 2020
Julie, Joanie, and family- my sympathies to you on the death of your mother. May she rest in peace as she joins your daddy with our heavenly father. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Nell Ledet
Friend
August 18, 2020
I miss all the treats from you Izzy !
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Keith Albert
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved