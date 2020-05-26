|
Isabelle "Taunt Bon" J. Pitre, 88, a native and resident of Larose passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Mrs. Isabelle is survived by her son, Gary Pitre (Terry); grandson, Derrick Pitre (Kimberly); sister, Clarabelle Collins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Slim" Pitre; son, Ted "Buckshot" Pitre; parents. Edmae Lombas Vizier and Alces Vizier; sisters, Avada Vizier, Deborah Vizier; and brothers, Lipton, Nootsie, and Whitney Vizier.
Taunt Bon loved to cook, her family, playing bingo and cards with her friends.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020