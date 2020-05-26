Home

Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Isabelle J. Pitre

Isabelle "Taunt Bon" J. Pitre, 88, a native and resident of Larose passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Mrs. Isabelle is survived by her son, Gary Pitre (Terry); grandson, Derrick Pitre (Kimberly); sister, Clarabelle Collins; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Slim" Pitre; son, Ted "Buckshot" Pitre; parents. Edmae Lombas Vizier and Alces Vizier; sisters, Avada Vizier, Deborah Vizier; and brothers, Lipton, Nootsie, and Whitney Vizier.

Taunt Bon loved to cook, her family, playing bingo and cards with her friends.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020
