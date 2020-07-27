Isabelle St. Pierre Callahan, a resident of Houma, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1924 in Lutcher, Louisiana. Her parents were George Harry St. Pierre and Effie Duhe' St. Pierre, also natives of St. James Parish and past residents of Houma.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place following services in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.



Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Callahan, her parents, her siblings: Harry St. Pierre of Lafayette, Elaine St. Pierre Smith of Lake Arthur, La., Donald St. Pierre, Mildred St. Pierre Bourgoyne, and Arnold St. Pierre of Houma.



Isabelle is survived by her children: Ronald Callahan (Sandra) of Lafayette; Catherine Brunet (Marcel) of Thibodaux; Linda Faulk (Stu Scheer) of Houma; Marlene Scurto (Charles "Chuck") of Houma; Douglas Callahan (Amy) of Lafayette; her best friend - her sister, Marilyn St. Pierre Pitre. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Isabelle was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. She was a kind, loving lady, with a contagious laugh and was such fun to be around. She loved to be with her family on every occasion and on any road trip that she was invited to join. She went to every event possible and didn't miss many birthdays, weddings, showers, grandparent's day, games, dance recitals and graduations. She showered her children and grandchildren with love and attention and they returned that devotion to her tenfold.



Isabelle grew up in a musical family and carried that love of music with her throughout her life. Her father, a musician and music teacher, and gave her the gift of loving music. Growing up with such a musical family, she loved any kind of music and she loved to dance. Even this past year you could find Isabelle tapping her feet to the beat of a tune or dancing with her family.



Most of all Isabelle will be remembered for her kindness and love of everyone. She was a very humble person and treated everyone she ever met with great respect and dignity. Everyone treated her like the "Queen" she was. It was a nickname given to her by a family friend and a name well deserved. The family would like to thank her private sitters; Lisa Cunningham, Inez Harris, Annette Alleman, Patsy Wyre, Karen Luke and staff at H L Haydel Memorial Hospice.



The family is also thankful to her granddaughters who helped to give her 24 hour loving care in her last days and a few glorious slumber parties until the end. She was blessed with a great life!



