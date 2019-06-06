Ismay "Petite" Trahan Marie Naquin, 88, passed away June 5, 2019. She was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 8 at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with burial in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.



Ismay is survived by her children Mary Linda M. Adams and husband Jerome, Gayle Ann M. Epperson and Anita Grace M. Belanger and husband, John "Sonny" Belanger, sisters Virginia Pitre and Mary Jane Trahan, grandchildren, Dawn Lirette and fiancé Tim Glover, Jill Lirette Truelove and husband Rex, Jonathan Adams and wife Adrianna, Brady Guidry and wife Kati, Annie Guidry and fiancé Doug, Chad Belanger and wife Stephanie and Lisa Belanger Carlos and husband Bryan. She was also survived by her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Ismay was preceded in death by her first spouse, John Junior Marie and second spouse, Alton "Tiger" Naquin, parents Anatole and Lois Lirette Trahan, brother Wade "T-Nom" Trahan and brother-in-law Harold Pitre.



Ismay was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma.



She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be sadly missed but never forgotten.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019