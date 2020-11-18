1/1
Iva "Iva D" Dickerson-Redman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iva "Iva D" Dickerson-Redman
Houma - Iva "Iva D" Dickerson-Redman, 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette Street in Houma, LA. (Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times.) Burial will follow in the St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery on Bayou Dularge Road.
She is survived by her son, Tommy C. Redman (Bertha Johnson); daughters, Diane Redman Trahan (Roland) and Stacie Verrette (Gregory); twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Rufus Redman, Jr.; parents, Henry, Sr. and Minervia Abrams Dickerson; brother, Henry Dickerson, Jr.; sisters, Estelle D. Howard and Corine D. Wolfe, Mary D. McGowen; maternal grandmother, Savannah Abrams.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved