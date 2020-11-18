Iva "Iva D" Dickerson-Redman

Houma - Iva "Iva D" Dickerson-Redman, 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette Street in Houma, LA. (Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times.) Burial will follow in the St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery on Bayou Dularge Road.

She is survived by her son, Tommy C. Redman (Bertha Johnson); daughters, Diane Redman Trahan (Roland) and Stacie Verrette (Gregory); twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Rufus Redman, Jr.; parents, Henry, Sr. and Minervia Abrams Dickerson; brother, Henry Dickerson, Jr.; sisters, Estelle D. Howard and Corine D. Wolfe, Mary D. McGowen; maternal grandmother, Savannah Abrams.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



