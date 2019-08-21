Home

Ivo Reynolds Jr.

Ivo Reynolds Jr. Obituary
Ivo "Buddy" Reynolds Jr., 81, a native of Eunice, La. and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Memorial will be at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jeandron Kelton-Reynolds; daughters Cheri McCoy, and Denise Reynolds; son Ivo "Jelly" Reynolds III (Tamera); sister Barbara Hardy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivo Sr. and Isabelle Reynolds; and brother Duane Reynolds.

Ivo was employed by Schlumberger and Phillips Petroleum for many years.

The family wishes to thank Notre Dame Hospice, all family friends and neighbors who helped so greatly during this time.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
