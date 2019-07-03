Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Ivy Cavalier Sr.

Ivy Cavalier Sr. Obituary
Ivy Cavalier Sr., 78, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in St. Charles Cemetery in Luling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margie Falgout Cavalier; sons, Ivy Cavalier Jr. and wife Mary, Darrin Cavalier and wife Joy, and Andre Cavalier and wife Amber; three brothers, one sister, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis "Frank" Cavalier and Euranie Rodrigue Cavalier, five brothers and three sisters.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 3 to July 4, 2019
