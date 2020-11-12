Ivy Mae Sevin Chiasson

Thibodaux - Ivy Mae Sevin Chiasson, 95, a native of Labadieville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on November 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 14 at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. A religious service will take place at 10:00 AM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Chiasson Jr. and wife Yvonne, Noah J. Chiasson, Thomas W. Chiasson, Bobby Chiasson and wife Christine, and Michael Chiasson and wife Margaret; sister, Gladys Talbot; grandchildren, Carol Copeland (Scott), John Chiasson, Cynthia Chiasson, Chuck Chiasson (Kela), Faith Hilburn (Chris), Mark Chiasson (Laurie), Hope Shannon (Benjamin), Kelly Chiasson (Allison), Christen Chiasson, Matt Chiasson (Lydia), Patti Weidenbacher (Scott), Marshall Chiasson (Alyssa); 17 great-grandchildren; special niece, Connie Talbot Chiasson; former daughter-in-law, Annie Chiasson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sevin Sr. and Theresa Himel Sevin; brothers, Eddie "EJ" Sevin and Joseph "Big Joe" Sevin Jr.; daughter Mary Helen Chiasson; daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Chiasson.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements.



