Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Service
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
Ivy Paul Deroche Sr. Obituary
Ivy Paul Deroche Sr., 87, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on Dec. 20, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, with Military Honors to start at 1:30 p.m. and the service to start at 3 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. A private burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Ivy Jr. (Katherine), Susan (Wayne), Diane and Patricia; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elie Paul Deroche and Nora Founier Deroche; sisters, Thelma, Myrtle, Audrey, Melva and Rhea; grandson, David Carlos; son-in-law, Steven Deroche; and his loving dog, Crochet.
Ivy served as a Corporal in the U. S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and his dog, Crochet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
