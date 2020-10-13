Ivy "Boogalee" Plaisance

Larose - Ivy "Boogalee" Plaisance, 75, a native and resident of Larose passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A funeral procession will follow to his Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose beginning at 11:00 am with burial following in the Church cemetery.

Ivy is survived by his wife of 53 years; Ruth Ann Purvis Plaisance, children; Troy Plaisance (Melanie) and Timmie Plaisance (Danielle), grandchildren; Taylor Eymard (Mason), Casey Plaisance, Ada Plaisance, Ellie Plaisance, great grandchildren; Dawson Eymard, and Andi Eymard, brother; Herbert "Plut" Plaisance, sisters; Beatrice "Bea" Trosclair, Catherine Leblanc, and Aline Dufrene.

Ivy was preceded in death by his parents; Herbert "Bert" Plaisance and Flossie Trosclair Plaisance, brothers; Camille Plaisance and Lester "Perrin" Plaisance, mother in law; Mabel Rodrigue Purvis and Alvin Rodrigue.

In lieu of flower, please make donations to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.



