Jace Jude Guidry, 55, a native of Thibodaux and longtime resident of Austin, TX passed away on March 29, 2020, in his home in Texas.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Genevieve Catholic Church.
Jace is survived by his stepdaughter, Reed Seiferman; and stepson, Grant Seiferman; his mother, Rose Guidry; his siblings, Norma Riles, Larry Guidry and wife, Elizabeth, Lisa Battaglia and husband, Sammy; and Connie Barbera and husband, Donald; nephews, Derek Guidry, Seve Battaglia, Beau Barbera, and Logan Barbera; and his niece and godchild, Holly Riles; and nieces Gia Bourgeois and Amber Smith.
He is also survived by his first ex-wife, Sara Hufford; and by his second ex-wife, Della Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Joseph Guidry; and his brother-in-law, Mike Riles.
He left his family far too soon and will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020