Jack C. Butler
Houma - Jack C. Butler, 90, a native of Louann, AK and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to funeral time at 2:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by interment in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gertrude Belanger Butler; children, Steven Butler, Jacquelyn Butler Leese (Paul), Chris Butler (Cathy), Kenneth Butler (Greg Mangum); sister, Gloria Butler Lebouef; grandchildren, Nicole St. Pierre Dover (Andy), Allison Leese Bergeron (Brett), Callie Baskett; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Whitney Bergeron, Evelyn Marie Baskett, Silas John Baskett.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ance Butler and Annie Emmons Butler; brothers, Sammy Butler, U.B. Butler, J.B. Butler.
Jack was the owner of Star Printing, Inc., devoted fan of the LSU Tigers, and a proud member of the Krewes of Terreanians and Hercules.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, and Louis Infant Center.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.