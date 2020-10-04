1/1
Houma - Jack C. Butler, 90, a native of Louann, AK and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to funeral time at 2:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by interment in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gertrude Belanger Butler; children, Steven Butler, Jacquelyn Butler Leese (Paul), Chris Butler (Cathy), Kenneth Butler (Greg Mangum); sister, Gloria Butler Lebouef; grandchildren, Nicole St. Pierre Dover (Andy), Allison Leese Bergeron (Brett), Callie Baskett; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Whitney Bergeron, Evelyn Marie Baskett, Silas John Baskett.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ance Butler and Annie Emmons Butler; brothers, Sammy Butler, U.B. Butler, J.B. Butler.
Jack was the owner of Star Printing, Inc., devoted fan of the LSU Tigers, and a proud member of the Krewes of Terreanians and Hercules.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Louis Infant Center.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
