Jack Johnson Jr.

Jack "Michael" Johnson Jr., 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.



Jack was survived by his son, Albert Johnson; daughters, Tiffany Brown and Alonzina Johnson; grandchildren, Deondre Brown, Alberjohn and Arica Johnson; sister, Alice Mae Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Reteisha Johnson; parents, Jack, Sr. and Alice Gauche Johnson; brother, Craig Johnson Sr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Andrew and Channey Braxton Gauche and Andrew Gauche.



Jack was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and a retired truck driver of Saia Motor Freight.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





