A memorial service for Jackie Dean Davies, 74, of Winnfield, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at First United Methodist Church in Winnfield, with Reverends Kevin Smith and Jack Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Southern Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday.
Born July 18, 1945 in Mansfield, Mr. Davies passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, in Winnfield, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Monsour Davies Terry; father, Leslie Ray Davies Sr.; and brother, Leslie Ray Davies Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Frazier Davies, of Winnfield; sons, Dr. Dean Davies (Lisa), Todd Davies (Jessica), all of Houma; and daughter, Kyleigh Laurent (John) of Belle Chase; stepson, Johnny Lovell (Monica) of Winnfield; and brother; Gregg Davies (Linda) of Winnfield.
He also leaves grandchildren; Jake and Abby Davies, Mackenzie, Savannah and Brody Laurent; step-grandchildren; Laci Corkern, Kelli Offutt and Savannah Thurmon; great-step-grandchildren; Ryleigh Spearman, Case Corkern and Marti Katherine Corkern; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davies grew up in Winnfield and graduated from Winnfield High School, class of 1963, where he made all-district in basketball. He was a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan, attended the first home Saints game in history and was a lifelong LSU fan.
He was a member of the Methodist faith, Eastern Star Masonic Lodge No. 151 F&AM of Winnfield, and the Dugdemona High 12 Club, and a 32nd degree mason.
After attending Northeast Louisiana State College in Monroe and Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Mr. Davies served six years in the Louisiana National Guard.
He began working in the oilfield for his father immediately following high school and chose the oil and gas business as his profession. Mr. Davies refused to retire. His vocation took him to all parts of the world and was well known in the industry from Pennsylvania to California and points in between and abroad.
Honorary pallbearers serving will be Homer Christensen, Tim Greer, David Munoz, Larry Hamm, Marvin Wright and Jake Davies.
The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to or a .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019