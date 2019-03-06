|
Jacob "Diddy" Landry, an electrician employed by ISC, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was 30, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Religious services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jacob is survived by his daughters, Ja'Nyria and Blair Landry; son, Ja'Zyriohn Kimber; parents, Alice Landry and Jacob Williams; brothers, Jacoby R. Landry and Racheem Landry; sisters, Christina, Safiyyah, Wylisa and Pertiyyah Landry; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Alice N. and Joseph Landry; and paternal grandparents, Viola and Willis Williams.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019