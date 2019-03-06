Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Landry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacob Landry Obituary
Jacob "Diddy" Landry, an electrician employed by ISC, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was 30, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Religious services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jacob is survived by his daughters, Ja'Nyria and Blair Landry; son, Ja'Zyriohn Kimber; parents, Alice Landry and Jacob Williams; brothers, Jacoby R. Landry and Racheem Landry; sisters, Christina, Safiyyah, Wylisa and Pertiyyah Landry; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Alice N. and Joseph Landry; and paternal grandparents, Viola and Willis Williams.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now