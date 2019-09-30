|
Jacob Paul Dufrene Sr., 43, of Houma, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, with the service to begin at 3 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lisa B. Dufrene; children, Jenna, Skye, Jacob Jr. and Sophia; siblings, Brandy Dufrene, Cheri Rome, Brian Rome and Waldon "Joey" Dufrene Jr.; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Kayla, Elijah, Jade, Jarred, Jordan, Nevaeh and Jazzalyn; and aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldon Dufrene Sr. and Darlene Rome.
Jacob was a wonderful father, loving husband, and dear friend to many. He will be greatly missed and loved always.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019