Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Dufrene Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Paul Dufrene Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Paul Dufrene Sr. Obituary
Jacob Paul Dufrene Sr., 43, of Houma, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, with the service to begin at 3 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lisa B. Dufrene; children, Jenna, Skye, Jacob Jr. and Sophia; siblings, Brandy Dufrene, Cheri Rome, Brian Rome and Waldon "Joey" Dufrene Jr.; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Kayla, Elijah, Jade, Jarred, Jordan, Nevaeh and Jazzalyn; and aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldon Dufrene Sr. and Darlene Rome.

Jacob was a wonderful father, loving husband, and dear friend to many. He will be greatly missed and loved always.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now