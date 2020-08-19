1/1
Jacob Scott Gros
1990 - 2020
Jacob Scott Gros, age 29, gained his wings Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was a native and long time resident of Houma, La., and graduate of Terrebonne High School.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with service to follow. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories following the service.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Ranona Scott and Kurt Gros; sisters, Brittany Gros Mohon and husband Jon, Kristen Gros and fiance Bradley Miller; fiance, Lacey Lydia Chauvin; nephew, Rory Andras; niece, Cherie Mohon; grandmother, Merrill Leblanc Scott and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Euclid "Kippy" Gros, Maureen Boudreaux Gros and Reynold James Scott.
Jacob was a loving son and brother as well as a friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially the children and his fiance, Lacey. He was a hardworker and jack of all trades but enjoyed fishing, video games and watching Dragonball Z on his downtime. Jacob was known for his big heart and was gladly there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Jacob Gros.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. My heart breaks for you Ranona for the pain you all are going through. May God comfort you and heal your Heart.
Nancy Pitre
August 18, 2020
I knew Jacob as a little boy in elementary school. He grew up to be a fine young man. May God bless the family. My thought and prayers for all. RIP Jacob.
Shirley Salter
Friend
August 18, 2020
Stephanie Molinere
Family
August 18, 2020
My Sympathies to The FAMILIES , FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES OF JACOB GROS. MAY GOD OUR ALMIGHTY FATHER STRENGTHEN YOU WITH FAITH, HOPE , LOVE AND PEACE IN THE LOVING MEMORY OF JACOB . MAY JACOB REST IN PEACE WITH GOD IN HIS KINGDOM OF HEAVEN WHERE HE WILL LIVE FOREVER AND EVER. ✝AMEN✝
Virginia Achee
Acquaintance
