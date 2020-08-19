Jacob Scott Gros, age 29, gained his wings Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was a native and long time resident of Houma, La., and graduate of Terrebonne High School.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with service to follow. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories following the service.



Jacob is survived by his parents, Ranona Scott and Kurt Gros; sisters, Brittany Gros Mohon and husband Jon, Kristen Gros and fiance Bradley Miller; fiance, Lacey Lydia Chauvin; nephew, Rory Andras; niece, Cherie Mohon; grandmother, Merrill Leblanc Scott and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Euclid "Kippy" Gros, Maureen Boudreaux Gros and Reynold James Scott.

Jacob was a loving son and brother as well as a friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially the children and his fiance, Lacey. He was a hardworker and jack of all trades but enjoyed fishing, video games and watching Dragonball Z on his downtime. Jacob was known for his big heart and was gladly there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.



